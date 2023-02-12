Volleyball: Administration Police shock KFS

Administration Police of Kenya (APK) stunned Kenya Forest Service (KFS) 3-2 (18,25,25-20,25-18,17-25 and 19-17) in an entertaining match as the second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League came to an end on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor gymnasium, Nairobi.

Administration Police, who finished 12th last season in the 16-team League, bagged nine points in the three-day event.

APK shocked pre-match favourites Trailblazers 3-1 on Friday before they overpowered Rift Valley Prisons 3-2 (31-29,21-25,26-28,25-18,15-12) on Saturday.

APK coach Francis Nguma said they have their eyes on the play-offs.

“It is a good place to start at and we are really excited about the development. I know it is still early in the day, but picking two points from KFS and Rift Valley and three points from Blazers is encouraging.

We hope to build on this and I pray that the performance will not go into the players' heads,” said Nguma, who lauded his assistant Richard Lagat for keeping the team together.

“And also employing two players -Titus Kimeli and Emmanuel Kirwa last year has really motivated other players and we hope that this is just the beginning of better results to come,” he added.

APK took time to settle in the first set as KFS left attacker Michael Wanyoike and setter Emmanuel Kipkemei combined well to open a 10-13 and 21-16 after both teams had tied 9-9.

APK coach Ngumba introduced regular setter Edward Wekesa in place of youngster Daniel Kiptoo, but the tactic failed to bore fruits as they continued to trail 16-22 before they lost the set 25-18.

In the second set, everything worked for APK as Onesmus Kithome and Kiptoo, who had been recalled, combined well upfront to open a 16-11 lead before they extended it to 22-18 enroute to bagging the set 25-20 to level the set 1-1.

In the third set, APK's Amon Kipchirchir's wonderful spikes powered through their opponents leaking blocks as they led from the start before they took the set 25-18.

APK took time to settle in the fourth set and struggled for the better part of the set as they trailed 15-6 and went down 25-17 as KFS levelled at 2-2.

In the fifth set decider, both teams tied at 7-7, 9-9, 15-15 and 16-16 before APK squeezed a 17-16 narrow lead.

But it was APK’s setter Kiptoo who made all the difference with two aces to guide his side to the win.

At the same time Equity Bank surprised last season runners up Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-1(25-23,25-14,23-25,25-20).

A visibly disappointed KPA coach Sammy Mulinge said that he had to marshal players who are drawn across the country to turn up for the match.

“We had written to the Federation to shelve our matches because of the situation we are in, but it is unfortunate our plea fell on deaf ears. KPA are in the process of transitioning and we have new management, board of directors and everything is not flowing but we hope this will settle soon,” said Mulinge.