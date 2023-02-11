Volleyball: Prisons bounce back as GSU stamp authority

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) surrendered a one set lead to lose 3-1 (25-22,18-25,15-25,16-25) to Kenya Prisons as the second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League entered Day Two at Nyayo National Stadium indoor gymnasium, Nairobi on Saturday.

It was swift recovery for Prisons who had on Saturday faded against perennial rivals General Service Unit (GSU), losing 3-0(25-27,21-25,12-25).

KDF gave a good account of themselves in the first set as they stretched their opponents to win 27-25 but failed to build on the momentum as things fell apart in the next three sets.

KDF coach Elisha Aliwa started with Bernard Wechuli, Nick Kimtai, Kelvin Omuse, Mark Cheruiyot, Collins Muya, Maxwell Ekunoit and libero Eliud Samoei.

Prisons coach David Lung’aho retained the same team that lost to GSU on Saturday.

KDF took the lead in the first set 7-3 and controlled the proceedings to go further ahead 10-5 and 12-9 as Prisons struggled to find their footing.

Omuse, Wechuli and Ekunoit then guided the soldiers to a slim 18-17 lead. Prisons replied through middle blocker Hudson Chesoli, who was a joy to watch with his good services and water tight blocks and Elphas Makuto’s powerful spikes but they still trailed 19-22 before losing 22-25.

Prisons coach Lung’aho rested setter Emmanuel Mwandori for Kelvin Maiyo in the second set and the move paid off as Prisons led from the first whistle 5-3 and 10-8.

KDF lost touch as they struggled with reception and unforced errors. Prisons engaged a higher gear to open a five points lead and never looked back to bag the second set 25-18.

The script was no different in the third set, Prisons comfortably led 10-5,15-10 and 20-13 as their opponents gave little resistance before they won 25-15. The warders completed the job in the fourth set which they won 25-16.

General Service Unit (GSU) outside hitter Naftali Chumba (right) spikes the ball as Stanley Mutua (left) and Eugene Okello of Trailblazers block during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match at Nyayo Stadium indoor gymnasium on February 11, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

KDF coach Aliwa blamed immaturity for their loss.

“We begun the match well but along the way, we lost plot and found ourselves on the losing end. I have a good team but they need to mature and know what to do in crucial moments. We beat Prisons last season but it’s unfortunate we couldn’t do it again. We hope to recover in time for Sunday’s match against Blazers,” said Aliwa.

In the other matches played at the same venue, the much-improved Administration Police of Kenya (APK) laboured to defeat Rift Valley Prisons 3-2 (31-29,21-25,26-28,25-18 and 15-12), while Equity Bank saw off Vihiga County 3-0(25-16,25-12,25-23).

APK had on Saturday shocked Trailblazers 3-1(26-24,24-26,25-20,25-16).

Equity Bank players celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Vihiga County at Nyayo Stadium indoor gymnasium on February 11, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Defending champions GSU continued from where they left on Saturday as they saw off Trailblazers 3-0 (25-20,25-14,25-21).

GSU had dismissed Prisons 3-0 on Saturday and will line up against Rift Valley Prisons on Sunday.

Trailblazers coach Geoffrey Omondi, who has lost two matches in the three-day event said he had a poor start last season but in the end qualified for the play-offs.

“Last season, I had a poor start to the season but I eventually qualified for the last four. Of course I don’t want to use the same strategy but what I know is that I cannot afford to lose any of the 13 remaining matches. I have so far lost two and won one match. I’m in the process of rebuilding a team but all is not lost,” said Omondi.

Blazers beat Kenya Army 3-0 during the first leg at Mosoriot in Nandi County last December.

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) recovered from Saturday's 3-1 loss to Kenya Army to beat Nyanza Prisons 3-0 (25-19,26-24,25-20) while Kenya Ports Authority defeated Western Prisons 3-0 (25-14,25-22,25-10).

Sunday fixtures (All matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Equity Bank v KPA (9am)

Nairobi Prisons v Western Prisons (9am)

Kenya Army v Central Prisons (11am)

Nyanza Prisons v Mombasa Prisons (11am)

AP v KFS (1pm)

GSU v Rift Valley Prisons (1pm)

KDF v Blazers (3pm)