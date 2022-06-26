Volleyball: KDF down Vihiga County at Nyayo

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Sunday inflicted Vihiga County with their eighth loss of the season following a 3-0(29-27,25-21, 25-12) win as the sixth leg of the men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League wrapped up at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Vihiga are rooted bottom with three points from nine matches having been awarded a walk over on Friday after their opponents Central Prisons were a no show.

Vihiga coach Sammy Mugata said his team was a work in progress.

“Besides the financial constraints, we also don’t train together, but I believe this will be sorted out if we have financial muscle. We will be back in the city next weekend and we hope we can record wins," said Mugata.

In the other result, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) defeated the much-improved Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-21,25-17,25-22) to remain in the race for play-offs.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), reigning champions General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Prisons, TrailBlazers and Kenya Forest Service remain favorites to qualify for the play-offs.

At the completion of regular season, the top four men’s team qualify for the play offs.

KPA lead the standings with 34 points from 13 matches, GSU are second with 29 points with a game in hand, while Kenya Prisons have 28 points from 11 matches.

KFS have 26 points from 12 matches, while Blazers have 25 points from 11 matches.

The match pitting KFS against Prisons was a close affair in the first set as teams tied 8-8, 12-12 and 16-16 before KFS pulled away 20-17 thanks to powerful spikes from Michael Wanyoike and Julius Lelei.

Prisons later bagged two quick points, but were not enough to stop their opponents who stretched the lead to 22-18 before taking the set 25-21.

In the second set, Prisons took an early lead as James Matiko, Linus Rotich and Brian Barasa combined well to lead 12-9.

Razor blade services from setter Mathias Kemboi put the Forest service men back in the lead 14-10 before the stretched the lead to 18 -12.

Calistus Kasili then powered KFS to a comfortable 23-16 lead before they bagged the set 25-17.

In the third set, Prisons once again took the lead 6-3 as they mounted watertight blocks coupled with their opponents poor reception.

KFS coach Wachira Gutuira then made double substitutions resting Kemboi and Kasili for Julius Mwai and experienced left attacker Evans Bera as Prisons stretched the lead to 15-10.

Prisons crumbled as disorganisation at the backcourt checked in. KFS would close the gap to 16-17 before they overtook their opponents 23-21 and took the set 25-22.

Gutuira said they are still in race for last four, but insisted their match against TrailBlazers next weekend will put things in perspective.

“One point separates the two teams and therefore whoever will carry the day will have an upper hand going forward. We will not relent,” said Gutuira.