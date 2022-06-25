Kenya Prisons end KPA's unbeaten to boost play-off hopes

Kenya Prisons revived their hopes of qualifying for the Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League play-offs with a 3-0(25-20, 25-19, 25-20) win over on-form Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The win also ended KPA’s unbeaten run in the regular season. The dockers lead the standings with 34 points from 13 matches.

The win saw the 2016 champions move to third place with 26 points from 11 matches, three points behind reigning champions General Service Unit(GSU) in second.

The top four teams at the completion of the regular season qualify for the play-offs.

Prisons coach David Lung’aho said the win was a sign of things to come.

“It’s a good feeling but we are not yet there. Our objective is to qualify for the play-offs . It has been a scrappy run for us but I’m happy everything is falling in place,” said Lung’aho.

“We have trained at the indoor facility in Makande Hall in Mombasa and played our two matches at the indoor facility at Nyayo. But to move the clash to the outdoor was going to be tough for us and my fears have been confirmed,” offered KPA coach Sammy Mulinge, who doubles up as the national team's beach volleyball coach.

Saturday and Sunday matches had been moved from the indoor facility to outdoor with Kenya Basketball Federation hosting their league matches.

Kenya Prions coach David Lung’aho retained the same squad that defeated Equity Bank -31 on Friday as they took a 10-7 lead in the first set.

Prisons’ Elphas Makuto, Jairus Jepkosgei and Kevin Maiyo mounted watertight blocks denying the impressive Peter Kamara.

Prisons then extended lead 16-13 as poor reception haunted KPA.

Two quick attacks from Dennis Omollo came in handy for the coastal side to close gap 19-21 but Prisons held onto the lead to win the set 25-22.

In the second set, it was a close affair as both teams tied 6-6 before KPA coach Mulinge rested experienced left attacker David Thuita for Enock Mogeni.

The substitution bored no fruits as Prions overtook them to lead 13-8.

Middle blocker Rodgers Kipkirui and Timon Kimutai mounted blocks as Prisons extended their lead to 17-11.

Chris Owala then closed the gap for KPA to 16-19 but Prisons opened another gap at 23-18 before bagging the second set 25-19.

In the third set, Prisons picked from where they left to lead 8-3.

KPA coach Mulinge them rested Kamara for Mogeni as they trailed 10-5.

KPA's Elijah Bosire, Omollo and Owalla combined well upfront to close gap 16-14 and then 21-18.

Fans-favorite Kimutai then powered Prisons to bag the set 25-20 and the 3-0 win.

In the earlier match played at the same venue, Administration of Police of Kenya came from behind to see off Central Prisons 3-1(23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22).

Equity Bank recovered from Friday's defeat at the hands of Kenya Prisons to hit Kenya Army 3-0 (25-17, 34-32, 25-21).

Collected results

APK v Central Prisons 3-2 (23-25,25-22,25-17,25-22)

Kenya Prisons v KPA 3-0 (25-22,25-19,25-20)

Equity Bank v Kenya Army 3-0 (25-17, 34-32, 25-21)

Fixtures

Sunday

Trailblazers v GSU (11am)

Nairobi Prisons v Kenya Forest Service (1pm)