Volleyball: KDF coach Aliwa calls for focus after perfect third leg

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) coach Elisha Aliwa has urged his players to maintain their consistency throughout the season as they bid to end a three-year wait for a place in Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs.

The soldiers Saturday beat Kenya Forest Service (KFS) 3-0 (25-15,25-15,25-21) during the third leg of KVF National League at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium, Nairobi.

“All the departments worked today and I’m even happier that my middle department worked. During the second leg last month at the same venue, the position failed to click and we looked ordinary. I hope the players will not lose focus and build from the performance,” said Aliwa, the former national team setter.

“This season is unpredictable and we have to be at our best so that we book one of the four slots for play-offs that have proved elusive for quite some time,” he added.

KDF who defeated Rift Valley Prisons 3-0 (25-20,25-22,25-23) on Friday before overcoming KFS 3-0 will complete third leg action with a tie against visiting Mombasa Prisons on Sunday.

In the other matches played at the same venue, Equity Bank recovered from Friday's 3-1 loss to Prisons Kenya to sting Nairobi Prisons 3-1 (22-25, 25-08, 25-13, 25-18).

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) continued with their good run after they beat Kenya Army 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-19). The coastal side had outplayed Nairobi Prisons 3-0 on Friday.

Western Prisons also extended their good performance after they dismissed Nyanza Prisons 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 27-25). Western Prisons had on Friday dug deep to see off Kenya Army 3-2.

Prisons Kenya waded off a late surge from Trailblazers to emerge 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22) winners in the last match of the day.

Sunday fixtures (All matches to be played at Nyayo)

Trailblazers v Equity Bank (9am)

Rift Valley Prisons v Kenya Prisons (9am)

KFS v Vihiga County (11am)

Mombasa Prisons v KDF (11am)

Central Prisons v GSU (1pm)

Western Prisons v APK (1pm)

KPA v Nyanza Prisons (3pm)