Volleyball: GSU, Prisons begin third leg on a high

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Prisons recorded wins as the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League got underway at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in Nairobi on Friday.

GSU defeated Kenya Forest Service (KFS) 3-0 (25-20,25-18,27-25) while 2016 champions Kenya Prisons reigned supreme against Equity Bank 3-1(25-23,21-25,25-23,25-23) in another match played at the same venue.

In the match against Equity Bank, Prions coach David Lung’aho gave starts to setter Kelvin Maiyo, Sila Kipruto, captain Hudson Chesoli, Elphas Makuto, Denis Esokon and Timon Kimutai. Charles Bosire and Daniel Maritim handled the libero duties.

Equity Bank tactician Sammy Kirongo fielded captain Wilson Cheruiyot, Nahashon Kibungei, Vitalis Wekesa, setter Kennedy Mugo, Elisha Siret and libero Bethoves Otieno.

Equity held onto the lead in the first set 11-8, 13-11 and 16-12 but they crumbled as Prisons through experienced middle blocker Chesoli staged monster blocks to cut the bankers lead to 15-16.

Prisons then forced a 20-20 tie before they went past their opponents 22-20 enroute taking the set 25-23.

Once again, Equity controlled the proceedings of the second set as Mugo ,Cheruiyot and Kibungei combined well upfront for 8-4, 13-11 leads before they collapsed to allow their opponents back in the game.

Both teams would later tie at 13-13, 15-15 and 17-17 but it was the bankers who showed intent as they bagged two points thanks to their opponents poor services to lead 20-18.

Equity held on to the slim lead to bag the set 25-21 and level the game 1-1.

In the third set, Equity begun well with 6-4 lead but again lost concentration, as Prisons came from behind to force a 10-10 and 18-18 tie. Prisons coach Lung’aho rested Kipruto for former national team captain Jairus Kipkosgei.

Prisons later pulled away 22- 20 before they bagged the third set 25-23.

The fourth set was not any different as Equity took charge of the set 5-3 and 17-14 but disorganisation and lack of concentration returned to haunt them.

Prisons coach Lung’aho then rested Maiyo for Emmanuel Mwandori and the tactic paid off as Prisons rallied from behind to tie at 18-18, 20-20 and 22-22 before Equity's poor service and Chesoli's block gave Prisons a 25-23 win.

Equity captain Cheruiyot said they lacked confidence in crucial moments.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t just hold on to the leads. On Saturday, we have a tough match against Nairobi Prisons who defeated us last season 3-1 and therefore we have to be at our best when we face them,” said the middle blocker.

Prisons coach Lung’aho admitted that they had to chase the game but he was glad that they carried the day.