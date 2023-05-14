Volleyball: KCB storm Africa Clubs Champs pre-quarters

Defending champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team Sunday booked their place in the Round of 16 of the African Clubs Championship with a game to spare after they defeated National Alcohol Liquor Factory of Ethiopia 3-0(25-20,25-12,25-9) in Tunisia.

KCB had on Saturday won against Nyong from Cameroon 3-0 (25-07,25-20,25-16) in their Pool “B” opening match. The bankers have a rest day on Monday and will line up against Asac Salitigue of Senegal in their last pool match on Tuesday.

KCB captain Edith Wisa said they took time to settle as their opponents had tricky serves.

"This is our second victory and we thank God. We want to keep on winning so that we top our pool and have an easy opponent in the round of 16.The Ethiopians pushed us to our limits and we made a lot of errors. But we regrouped to have the final laugh," said the middle blocker.

KCB coach Japtheth Munala said NAL gave them a run for their money and they were happy they contained them.

"We had not seen the Ethiopians play in recent times and thus the challenge.They were not hitting the balls hard and we are not used to that kind of play so we had to adjust pretty fast and thus the low set scores," said Munala.

In the meantime, local champions Kenya Pipeline will return to the courts on Monday after having a rest day on Sunday.

Pipeline, who are drawn in Pool “C”, had overpowered Chief Naval Staff Spikers from Nigeria 3-1(25-12,21-25,25-13,27-25) on Saturday.