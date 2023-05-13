Volleyball: Kenyan sides off to bright start in Tunisia

Defending champions KCB Women’s Volleyball Team and Kenya Pipeline got off to a bright start as the African Clubs Championship got underway in Tunisia on Saturday.

Pipeline who are drawn in Pool “C” overcame an early scare to defeat Chief Naval Staff Spikers from Nigeria 3-1 (25-12,21-25,25-13,27-25) while KCB swept aside Nyong from Cameroon 3-0 (25-07,25-20,25-16) in Pool “B”.

The bankers will battle National Alcohol of Ethiopia on Sunday while Pipeline will have a rest day on Sunday before they face off with Mouloudia Club d'Alger on Monday.

In the men’s category, Kenya Ports Authority who are the only Kenyan representative at the annual event had a rest day on Saturday and will play JOA of Algeria on Sunday.

KPA, who finished fifth last year and are drawn in Pool “C”, Friday came from a set down as they defeated Cameroon Sports Club of Cameroon 3-1(23-15,25-16,25-21,25-19).

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge said they are taking one game at a time with focus on advancing to the quarter-finals.