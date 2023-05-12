US Olympian Sponcil sets up beach volleyball courts in Narok schools

Perhaps students from Morijo and Loita Mixed Secondary School from Narok County would not have known what beach volleyball is, were it not for US Olympian Sarah Sponcil's visit.

While the two institutions had the knowledge of conventional volleyball, they had no idea of beach volleyball and they would be forgiven for lack of exposure due to the nomadic nature of the Maasai community.

Sponcil, who is the ambassador of US-based Christian charitable organisation, World Concern, is in the country for humanitarian work.

An excited Morijo principal James Shakuru said the sport was one of a kind.

“You can see how the student are all mesmerised and excited at the same time. We were not aware that such a sport existed but now that we have been introduced to it, we will gladly embrace it. It looks exciting and we are glad to associate with Sponcil who has given us balls and nets. We hope that she will come back to check on what she started,” said Shakuru on Thursday.

Shakuru said the school participates only in football, volleyball and athletics during secondary school games since they don’t have facilities for other disciplines.

“We would love to participate in rugby or even hockey but we don’t have facilities and that’s why there are disparities. I wish we had what other schools from other counties have. You can see the talent here but there is no exposure,” he added.

Sponcil, 26, said it’s unfortunate that the students had the potential but lacked facilities.

“Looking at these scenes, the vulnerability and the hopelessness in the faces of these kids, you can tell that more is not enough. I’m excited to see more talent here but it’s all about what will happen from here. I had a dream of playing at Olympics when I was three and it came to pass as I competed in Tokyo. That shows that when you are committed and truthful to the course then everything can be achieved,” said Sponcil while thanking World Concern for the chance to help bridge and connect people of all backgrounds and provide a sense of purpose and belonging to those facing dire circumstances across the world.

“I’m definitely coming back. There is so much here and I would like to see the end goal,” she added.

Kenya national women's beach volleyball team players Gaudencia Makokha, Brackcides Agala and Veronica Adhiambo, who are accompanying Sponcil in her trip to Kenya, called on the teachers and parents to support their children's talents.

Makokha said, ”We are not different from you. I was born in Western part of Kenya and I remember there are days we went to bed hungry and not because our parents denied us food but they didn’t have it. I can see the same here but look at me now, through sports I can do anything I want and pay bills. Gone are days when women’s place in the society was in the kitchen, things have changed and the earlier we adapt the better for all of us. Let not our background define us.”

“You have the chance to change things. When you can’t excel in education, at least excel in talent. It’s the talent that has got us here and I urge parents to support their kids. There are things that need to be outgrown like early marriage and Female Genital Mutilation,” offered Agala.

“If you put God first and put in the hard work then other things will fall in place,” said Adhiambo.