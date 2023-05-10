US Olympian comes to the rescue of Soweto Academy

Visiting US Olympian Sarah Sponcil has come to the aid of reigning Nairobi Region secondary schools girls' volleyball champions Soweto Academy who were on the verge of folding up due to financial constraints.

The institution, which is located in Kibera, relies on well wishers to fund the outfit.

Soweto Director Emmanuel Okumu said Sponcil's visit was timely. Sponcil is an ambassador of US-based Christian charitable organisation World Concern.

Related Bracelet gift endears US Olympian to tour Kenya Sports

“We were at our lowest. Remember this is a school that is based in the largest slum in the country and depends on well-wishers. We didn’t have balls, nets and finances to continue facilitating the team. During the Coronavirus period, a lot of things happened and we haven’t been able to get the much needed support. But now there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel thanks to Sponcil's visit through World Concern,” said the official.

“We take players not only from Kibera, but across the country as long as the girl has talent that can be nurtured. Majority of players in this team are form pastoralist communities and you know what happens in those communities.

And really, the sport helps curb some of these uncalled activities. You could imagine what could have happened to the players. I’m happy that Sponcil and World Concern have come through and we have built a lasting partnership. I urge more organisations to come on board and support us,” he added.

Sponcil who partnered with Kelly Claes during the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games,

is in the country for a week-long volleyball clinical.

Sponcil, accompanied by Kenyan beach volleyballers Brackcides Agala, Gaudencia Makokha and upcoming Malkia Strikers left attacker Veronica Makokha, conducted a clinic for Soweto Academy in Mukuru Kwa Njenga on Tuesday.

She chose Kenya as the first stop after Agala and Makokha gave her a Kenyan bracelet after their match where Kenya lost 2-0 at the Tokyo Games.

“Sports have given the youth a sense of purpose and belonging and allowed them to escape from poverty, gang affiliations, addiction and other dire circumstances. In effect, giving children hope and opportunity.

World Concern has a long and successful history in Kenya helping in bringing education, clean water, hope and opportunity to the poorest of communities and people throughout the country. I feel incredibly fortunate to be in such company of the young ones who are vulnerable and eager to learn the sport,” said Sponcil, 26.

“Sport serves as a powerful bridge to connect people of all backgrounds and provide a sense of purpose and belonging to those facing dire circumstances. It’s unfortunate that back in the US, people take things like balls or nets for granted, but here, people value it big time and this has got me thinking and really just appreciate what we have," she added.