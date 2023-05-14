Olympian Sponcil returns to USA with fond memories of Kenya

US Olympian Sarah Sponcil wrapped her week-long visit to Kenya on Saturday night.

Sponcil, 26, a beach volleyball player is the ambassador of US-based Christian charity organisation World Concern that helps bridge and connect people of all backgrounds and provide a sense of purpose and belonging to those facing dire circumstances across the world.

Sponcil was in the country for humanitarian work that saw her visit Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi as well as Loita and Morijo Mixed Secondary School and Olemegili Primary School from Narok County to conduct volleyball clinics.

A vividly emotional Sponcil said there are a lot of things US citizens take for granted which mean a lot to other nations.

“I think above all, I take with me the spirit of sharing, love, helping and care. I was at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums, but I saw despair. It was cold, some kids had no clothes, but you could see how they laughed, held hands and even shared the little food they had. That was hope right there. When we started playing, they gathered around a clear indication that they wanted to know more about beach volleyball. This moved me. They wanted knowledge and I shared that. I hope my presence there inspired them,” said Sponcil.

“In US we have all these things. But we don’t show love, care or even kindness. It’s all about us. There are things like love and humility that money can’t buy. And in Narok, oh my God! the extreme weather conditions not withstanding, lack of facilities, the students still go to school miles away. And that shows determination and willingness to become better. You could tell that they don’t want their background to define them. I wasn’t good in class but I was great in sports and see what I have become. There is a lot of talent and my prayer is that they will get exposure,” she added.

Sponcil gave out Bibles, stationery, balls and nets as well as set up volleyball courts at Morijo.

Sponcil, who flew out of the country on Saturday night, said she will miss ugali and African mixed tea.

“Ugali is a proper meal. I like the way it’s eaten. I enjoyed creating a dent in the round ball and taking soup and spinach in it. That’s a whole experience. I’m definitely coming back. I’m humbled by love and the warmth I have been given throughout my stay. The caring nature of the Kenyan people is unmatched,” offered Sponcil who was accompanied by Kenya beach volleyball players Gaudencia Makokha, Brackcides Agala and Veronica Adhiambo.

Makokha, Agala and Adhiambo all thanked World Concern for helping them share their knowledge in volleyball with the less privileged.

World Concern president Nick Archer said they hope to expand the initiative through other sports.