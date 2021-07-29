USA two good for Kenya beach volleyball queens

Gaudencia Makokha

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha falls in the sand while reaching for the ball in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool D match against the USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Yuri Cortez | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was their second loss having also lost in striaght sets to Brazil (15-21, 09-21) in their first match on their debut at these Games. USA beat Latvia 2-1 (21-13,16-21,15-11) in their first match.
  • The Kenyans will return to action on Saturday in their third pool D match against Latvia at the same venue.

In Tokyo

