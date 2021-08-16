President Uhuru Kenyatta fetes Team Kenya after Tokyo heroics

Uhuru Kenyatta, Joe Okudo, Seb Coe pose with Team Kenya medallists

President Uhuru Kenyatta (third left, back row), Sports Principal Scretary Joe Okudo (second left, back row), World Athletics President Seb Coe (second right, back row) pose for a photo with Team Kenya medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at State House, Mombasa on August 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

What you need to know:

  • Uhuru announced cash awards of Sh1 million, Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 for Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists respectively
  • He further announced a uniform token of Shs 200,000 for all athletes and officials, including the Paralympics team, participating in delayed Summer Games
  • There was a huge outcry from Kenyans especially after Uganda's medalists got red carpet reception from President Yoweri Museveni



President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday hosted members of Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at State House, Mombasa.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.