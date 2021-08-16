President Uhuru Kenyatta fetes Team Kenya after Tokyo heroics

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday hosted members of Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at State House, Mombasa.

Uhuru announced cash awards of Sh1 million, Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 for Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists respectively.

Among the medallists present were Emmanuel Korir (800m gold), Ferguson Rotich (800m silver), Peres Jepchirchir (marathon gold), Brigid Kosgei (marathon silver), Helen Obiri (5,000m silver), Timothy Cheruiyot (1500m silver), Benjamin Kigen (3,000m steeplechase bronze).

He further announced a uniform token of Shs 200,000 for all athletes and officials, including the Paralympics team, participating in delayed Summer Games.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) addresses Team Kenya medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at State House, Mombasa on August 16, 2021. Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

The President thanked the Olympians for their outstanding performances that saw Kenya top the African medal chart, and challenged the sporting fraternity to ensure the country continues to excel on the global stage.

Uhuru's token comes a week after Kenyans took to social media to express their disappointmment at Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed about poor reception accorded to marathon great Eliud Kipchoge and other Tokyo Olympics medallists.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) poses for a photo with Team Kenya medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at State House, Mombasa on August 16, 2021. Photo credit: Pool | PSCU

There was a huge outcry from Kenyans especially after Uganda's medalists got red carpet reception from President Yoweri Museveni.