What's next for Eliud Kipchoge after Olympics success?

Eliud Kipchoge

Olympic Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge arrives at the JKIA from Tokyo, Japan on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Responding to questions from journalists moments after landing at JKIA, alongside 1500m silver medalists Timothy Cheruyot and marathoner Ruth Chepngetich, th3 36-year-old remained non-committal on whether he would hang his boots after the triumph in Japan.
  • He gave the analogy of how parents who are blessed with a baby never plan for the next one immediately, saying he will announce his next plans in one-month's time. 

Retirement is the last thing in the mind of Olympic marathon men's champion Eliud Kipchoge.

