Top guns struggling in KVF league

KCB players celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federaton League clash against Kenya Pipeline at Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena on February 28,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Pipeline, who are building a new team with most players drawn from Secondary schools across the country, are third with six points from three matches. The Oilers succumbed to KCB 3-1 in their only fixture of the weekend.
  • Kenya Prisons women's coach Josp Barasa asaid they are keen to defend the title, but will take one game at a time. KDF, Nairobi Water and Nairobi remain winless.

As the second leg of the men's Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League ended over the weekend in Vihiga and Laikipia Counties respectively, no clear favourite has emerged.

