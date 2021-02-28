Battling KCB defeat Pipeline in KVF League

KCB came from behind to see off former champions Kenya Pipeline 3-1 during the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor Arena, Nairobi Sunday.

KCB technical director Paul Bitok was on the touchline, while team coach Japheth Munala sat on the bench, a development that drew alot of eyebrows.

When asked about it, Munala, who crossed over to KCB in 2019 from Pipeline , said it was a strategy to disorient their opponents.

"There is nothing to read in between the lines. It was purely tactical and it has paid off. I'm happy we collected three points and now our focus switches to the African Clubs Championship and the forthcoming league matches," said Munala after the match.

His opposite number Paul Gitsu was unmoved by the loss.

"The players played well and I'm contented with their display. They are a youthful squad and I believe they can only get better," said Gitau.

In the first set, Pipeline led 8-6 at the first technical time out. KCB made an early substitution with Leonida Kasaya replacing Noel Murambi as Pipeline squeezed 9-7 and 11-9 leads.

Middle blocker Gladys Ekaru's individual effort coupled with youngster Pamela Adhiambo's razor blade spikes saw the former champions Pipeline lead 16-14 in the second technical time out.

The bankers capitalised on poor judgment by the oilers at the backcourt, but still trailed 19-22 and 24-21, before Pipeline won the set 25-23.

In the second set, KCB took an early 7-4 lead as Sharon Chepchumba and Edith Wisa combined well upfront.

Violet Makuto's services and Wisa's blocks saw KCB extend their lead to 8-5, 10-14 and 16-13 in the second techincal time out.

It became a see-saw affair, but it was KCB who held on to the lead 20-18, 21-18 to finally take the set 25-21 to level for 1-1.

Chepchumba and Noel Murambi then earned points at will for KCB thanks to their hard hitting spikes to lead 8-5 in the second technical time out of the third set.

Makuto and Murambi took advantage of a disjointed Pipeline to inspire KCB to comfortable 16-11 and 18-14 leads.

Gitau then rested setter Rose Magoi for upcoming Esther Mutinda, but the tactic failed to pay off as they trailed 17-23 before KCB took the set 25-19 for a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth set, KCB led 8-6 in the 1sTTO , before they extended the lead to 12-7 as things seemed to fall apart for Pipeline.

Pipeline showed a little bit of recovery to the close gap to 13-17 and 15-17 thanks to Yvonne Sinaida, Ekaru and Winnie Odhiambo's combination at the net, but their efforts were not enough as KCB extended their lead to 21-16, 23-17 before closing out the set 25- 17 to complete the comeback.

In the earlier women's matches at the same venue, Directorate of Criminal Investigations won against Nairobi Water 3-1(25-20,25-20,21-25,25-13) as champions Kenya Prisons saw off their compatriots Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-15,25-16,25-16).

Away at the Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga County, former champions Kenya Prisons men's team reigned supreme against Kenya Ports Authority(KPA) 3-2 (24-26,25-19,25-20,22-25 and 15-12).

It was sweet revenge for Prisons who succumbed to KPA during the 2019 play offs and the regular season. Prisons coach David Lung'aho said everything was falling in place and they can only get better going forward.