Battling KCB defeat Pipeline in KVF League

KCB players celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federaton League clash against Kenya Pipeline at Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena on February 28,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was sweet revenge for Prisons who succumbed to KPA during the 2019 play offs and the regular season. Prisons coach David Lung'aho said everything was falling in place and they can only get better going forward. 
  • In other results, hosts Vihiga overwhelmed Administration Police 3-2(23-25,22-25,25-19,25-18 and 15-13).

KCB came from behind to see off former champions Kenya Pipeline 3-1 during the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor Arena, Nairobi Sunday.

