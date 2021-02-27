Six Western Prisons players seriously injured in road accident

A Kenya Prisons Land Cruiser which overturned at Ngareng'iro area along Kiawara road in Laikipia County on February 26, 2021. Six Western Prisons men's volleyball team players were injured in the accident.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The team's vehicle that had 18 players lost control while the driver was negotiating a sharp corner largely filled with loose chippings and in the event veered off the road before finally landing in a trench.
  • The development left six players seriously injured with twelve others nursing slight injuries.

Kenya Volleyball Federation( KVF) has shelved this weekend's national meague matches involving Western Prisons men's team after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a road accident on Friday evening at Ngareng'iro area along Kiawara road in Laikipia County.

