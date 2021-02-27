Six Western Prisons players seriously injured in road accident

Kenya Volleyball Federation( KVF) has shelved this weekend's national meague matches involving Western Prisons men's team after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a road accident on Friday evening at Ngareng'iro area along Kiawara road in Laikipia County.

The team's vehicle that had 18 players lost control while the driver was negotiating a sharp corner largely filled with loose chippings and in the event veered off the road before finally landing in a trench.

The development left six players seriously injured with 12 others nursing minor injuries.

The team, which is placed ninth on the log with three points from three matches in the thirteen-team league, was set to play Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Forest Service and Prisons Mombasa.

KVF assistant organising secretary John Ajole confirmed the move saying they have had to re draft the fixtures after the development.

"The players are traumatised and we have to give them time to recover. As a federation, we wish the players involved in the road accident quick recovery and the team at largel," Ajole.