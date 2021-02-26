Stern test for star-studded KCB at Nyayo

KCB women will be out for the scalps of Kenya Defence Forces and former champions Kenya Pipeline with they meet this weekend in the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

The bankers posted mixed results in the first leg held at the same venue last month, beating Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-0 and losing 1-3 to Kenya Prisons.

On paper, KCB, coached by Japheth Munala, is arguably the strongest team in the league boasting of six internationals in Mercy Moim, Edith Wisa, Noel Murambi, Violet Makuto, Leonida Kasaya and Sharon Chepchumba.

Munala said they will approach the fixtures with caution. “We are ready,” he simply said.

KCB, who are placed third on the standings with three points from two matches, play KDF who begin their league campaign on Saturday, before they tackle league leaders Kenya Pipeline who are unbeaten with six points from two matches.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said he is building a team for the future.

"I will be interested in how they approach the game, their confidence at that stage and everything I have taught them in the training. Most of my players cleared Secondary Schools in 2019 and I don't want them to be under pressure but if they play well and show intend then I will be happy but again it's sports and anything can happen," said Gitau.

The men's matches will be played separately in Vihiga and Laikipia County.

Away in Vihiga County, at the Kidundu Stadium, league leaders Kenya Ports Authority's unbeaten run will be under stern test when they crosswords with stubborn Equity Bank, former champions Kenya Prisons, Nairobi Prisons and hosts Vihiga.

The Coastal outfit will be keen to extend their lead on the standings when they face the bankers on Saturday. Equity squeezed a point from champions General Service Unit (GSU) and former champions Kenya Prisons last month.

KPA have nine points from three matches, while Equity have five and are placed seventh on the standings.

KPA team manager Joel Kosgei said the matches are key to their title ambitions.

"If last month's results are anything to go by, then they (Equity) are not here to add up numbers and therefore it will be a tough match. With the one week we have been in Kisumu to train thanks to our management, we hope to do well. In recent times, we have overpowered Kenya Prisons and we hope to extend the good record against them," said Kosgei.

Equity Bank captain Lawrence Nkoyo said they are looking forward to pick from where they left last month.

At Nanyuki Stadium, GSU coach Gideon Tarus is optimistic of amassing six points when they battle Mombasa Prisons and league returnees Kenya Fores Service (KFS).

Saturday’s fixtures

At Kidundu Stadium: Men - Vihiga v Prison, Equity v KPA, Nairobi Prisons v AP (10am), Vihiga v Equity, Nairobi Prisons v KPA, AP v Prisons (2pm); At Nanyuki Stadium: Men - Western Prisons v KD, GSU v Mombasa Prisons, KFS v Rift Valley Prisons(10am), Kenya Army v KDF, GSU v KFS, Prisons Mombasa v RV Prisons (2pm); At Nyayo: Women - Nairobi Prisons v DCI (11am), Nairobi Water v Kenya Prisons (1pm), KCB v KDF(3pm)