GSU, KPA, Kenya Prisons stretch unbeaten streak in KVF leagues

DCI players celebrate a pointsduring their match against Nairobi Prisons in the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Nyayo Indoor Arena on February 27, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Champions GSU won against league returnees Kenya Forest Service (KFS) 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-18) away at Nanyuki Stadium
  • KPA overwhelmed much improved Equity Bank 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 31-29) and Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-19,25-19,25-10) at Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga.

General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's teams as well as the Kenya Prisons women's side won their respective ties to guard their unbeaten run during the second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League played across three venues on Saturday.

