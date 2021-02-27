GSU, KPA, Kenya Prisons stretch unbeaten streak in KVF leagues

General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's teams as well as the Kenya Prisons women's side won their respective ties to guard their unbeaten run during the second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League played across three venues on Saturday.

Champions GSU won against league returnees Kenya Forest Service (KFS) 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-18) away at Nanyuki Stadium in Laikipia County, as KPA overwhelmed much improved Equity Bank 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 31-29) and Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-19,25-19,25-10) at Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga.

Women's champions Kenya Prisons on the other hand saw off Nairobi Water 3-0 (25-20, 25-6, 25-20) at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena in Nairobi.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) women's team recorded their first win of the season, while Nairobi Water and Nairobi Prisons women's teams chase for a first win continued.

DCI defeated Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-23).

DCI coach Daniel Bor said they worked for the win after losing their opening match against KCB during the first leg that was played last month in Nairobi.

Bor remained hopeful ahead of Sunday's clash against Nairobi Water who are winless this season.

"We hope to build on the new found form in the forthcoming clashes. We made a debut in the play-offs in 2019, and I hope we will guard our slot when the regular season comes to an end. I know the competition is tough but we are committed to go all the way," said Bor.

Nairobi Prisons coach Sally Wanzala said they are still adapting to the league.

"We are new in the league and stil learning the ropes. With hard work and determination, I guess the win will come through," said the former national women's team setter.

In other results, KFS recovered from their earlier loss against GSU to beat newcomers Rift Valley Prisons 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-18), as Administration Police came from behind to see off Nairobi Prisons 3-2 (20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 27-25 and 17-15).

At the same time, Equity recovered from their earlier loss at the hands of KPA to overpower hosts Vihiga 3-2 (25-12, 20-25, 21-25, 27-25 and 15-10).

Fixtures

Men

At Nanyuki Stadium: Kenya Army v Kenya Forest Service (10am), Kenya Defence Forces v Rift Valley Prisons(10am), Kenya Army v Prisons Mombasa (2pm), KDF v General Service Unit (2pm)

Men

At Kidundu Stadium: Vihiga County v AP (10am), Equity Bank v Nairobi Prisons (10am), Kenya Prisons v KPA (10am), Vihiga County v KPA (2pm), Equity v AP (2pm), Kenya Prisons v Nairobi Prisons (2pm),

Women