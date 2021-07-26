Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 in photos

Home favourite Naomi Osaka stepped up her quest for Olympic gold as she eased into third round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.
It's day four of the Olympics and already some amazing performances have been witnessed at these delayed games. There are no spectators allowed at any of the city's Olympic venues, and just five of the 42 Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans.
Nonetheless, athleted are putting their best foot forward as they bid to claim glory in the various discplines.
Here are some compelling photos from the fourth day of action.
Kenya Sevens got the action rolling Monday against USA in their opening Pool 'C' match of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Shujaa were unlucky to go down 19-14 in this pulsating match at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.
Shujaa are now hard-pressed to forget the near miss and focus on the big match against Blitzbokke which kicks off at 7pm local time (1pm Kenyan time).
In their first appearance at the Olympics, Kenya's beach volleyball ladies gave a good account of themselves despite losing to Brazil in straight sets (15-21, 09-21).
Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history when she won the inaugural women's skateboarding gold at the age of 13 years and 330 days.
There are indeed very many games at the Olympics. Badminton is popular in this part of the world.