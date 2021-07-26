Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 in photos

It's day four of the Olympics and already some amazing performances have been witnessed at these delayed games. There are no spectators allowed at any of the city's Olympic venues, and just five of the 42 Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans.

Nonetheless, athleted are putting their best foot forward as they bid to claim glory in the various discplines.

Here are some compelling photos from the fourth day of action.

USA's Joe Schroeder (second right) tries to break through Kenya's defence during their Pool 'C' rugby sevens match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

Kenya's Billy Odhiambo (left) sprints to the try line during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Pool 'C' rugby sevens match against USA at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Kenya Sevens got the action rolling Monday against USA in their opening Pool 'C' match of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Shujaa were unlucky to go down 19-14 in this pulsating match at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

USA's Martin Iosefo (left) tackles Kenya's Billy Odhiambo (centre) during their Pool 'C' rugby sevens match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Shujaa are now hard-pressed to forget the near miss and focus on the big match against Blitzbokke which kicks off at 7pm local time (1pm Kenyan time).

Brazil's Rebecca Silva (left) attempts a shot past Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha in their women's preliminary beach volleyball Pool 'D' match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

In their first appearance at the Olympics, Kenya's beach volleyball ladies gave a good account of themselves despite losing to Brazil in straight sets (15-21, 09-21).

Japan's Momiji Nishiya poses with her gold medal during the podium ceremony of the skateboarding women's street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history when she won the inaugural women's skateboarding gold at the age of 13 years and 330 days.

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's singles second round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

Home favourite Naomi Osaka stepped up her quest for Olympic gold as she eased into third round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

Australia's Mara Stransky competes in the women's one-person dinghy laser radial race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Peter Parks | AFP

There are indeed very many games at the Olympics. Badminton is popular in this part of the world.

China's Huang Yaqiong hits a shot next to China's Zheng Siwei in their mixed doubles badminton group stage match against South Korea's Seo Seung-jae and South Korea's Chae Yoo-jung during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pedro Pardo | AFP

Spain's Maria Xiao competes against Singapore's Feng Tian Wei during her women's singles round 3 table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

Tunisia's Saddem Hmissi falls after playing a shot in the men's preliminary round pool B volleyball match between France and Tunisia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.



Photo credit: Yuri Cortez | AFP

Kenya's Nelson Oyoo (left) is tackled by South Africa's Branco du Preez in their Pool 'C' rugby sevens match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP