Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 in photos

Feng Tian Wei

Spain's Maria Xiao competes against Singapore's Feng Tian Wei during her women's singles round 3 table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

What you need to know:

  • Home favourite Naomi Osaka stepped up her quest for Olympic gold as she eased into third round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

It's day four of the Olympics and already some amazing performances have been witnessed at these delayed games.  There are no spectators allowed at any of the city's Olympic venues, and just five of the 42 Olympic venues across Japan will be open to fans.

