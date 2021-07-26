Bonus prize for an Olympic medal: 30 seconds mask-free

Japan's Momiji Nishiya poses with her gold medal during the podium ceremony

Japan's Momiji Nishiya poses with her gold medal during the podium ceremony of the skateboarding women's street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Pachoud | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Athletes are under orders to wear their masks unless training, competing, eating, drinking or sleeping, and are being tested daily.
  • When standing on the podium, they are now shown a sign telling them to remove their masks briefly for the photographers.
  • However, Adams urged athletes not to abuse the rules and to keep their masks in place unless told to take them off.

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.