Naomi Osaka sweeps into third round at Olympics

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's singles second round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Japanese star was playing for the second time in as many days after her first match was put back 24 hours, with Osaka given the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron in Friday's opening ceremony
  • Osaka is the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw following the shock exit of world number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty in the first round
  • She earned the first break of the match to take a 5-3 lead against Golubic, saving a break point with an emphatic smash in the following game as she served out to take the first set

