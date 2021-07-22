Tokyo 2020's turbulent Olympic timeline

Yumenoshima Park Archery Field,.

A view of the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, the site for archery events, in Tokyo on July 22, 2021, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Adek Berry | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • French magistrates charge the head of Japan's Olympic committee as they probe payments totalling $2.3 million made before and after Tokyo's nomination.
  • Tsunekazu Takeda protests his innocence but later steps down.

Tokyo, Japan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.