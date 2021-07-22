No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for strange opening ceremony

What you need to know:

  • Just 1,000 dignitaries will be present at the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium for the traditional extravaganza, usually a time of celebration for the host nation.
  • This time around, after a year's pandemic delay, the Japanese public is largely locked out and distrustful of the Games, fearing an influx of infections from the foreign visitors.

