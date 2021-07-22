'Crazy' Sifan Hassan eyes unprecedented Olympic track treble

Faith kipyegon

Netherland's Sifan Hassan (right), Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (centre) and Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu compete in the women's 1500m during the Diamond League on July 9, 2021 in Monaco.

Photo credit: Clement Mahoudeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 28-year-old, born in Ethiopia but now a long-time naturalised Dutchwoman, became the first athlete to achieve the 1500 and 10,000m world double in Doha in 2019.
  • It was a remarkable show of running, especially as it came after the news that her coach Alberto Salazar, the head of the Nike-funded Oregon Project, had been banned for four years over doping-related issues.

Tokyo, Japan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.