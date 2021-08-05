Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 25

A notice at the Media Tribune of the National Stadium in Tokyo grinding journalists on how to survive in the heat.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

  • The engine does not start unless the driver’s fingerprint matches one of those pre-registered, Toyota explained to journalists.
  • The new, improved vehicle is selling at 5.1 million yen (Almost Sh5.1 million) in Japan. Not bad, until you add duty, etc if shipping it to Kenya and the price more than triples!

Organisers move to prevent heat illness

