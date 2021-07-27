Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 17

Tokyo Olympics

Road toll charges displayed at a toll station in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This must have fired up the Kenyan girls to race to an early 5-1 lead over the Koreans.
  • During Shujaa’s placement rugby match against hosts Japan, also yesterday, Mercy Masika’s ‘Mwema’ was the song of choice for the Kenyan rugby team.

Road tolls here cost and arm and a leg

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.