Battered Kenya 7s beat Japan in Tokyo Olympics classification match

Kenay Sevens

Japan's Ryota Kano wins the ball in the men's placing 9-12 rugby sevens match between Kenya and Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.
 




Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shujaa scored their tries through Alvin "Buffa" Otieno, Jeffrey Oluoch and skipper Andrew Amonde.
  • Japan had taken a early 7-0 lead in the match, before the winless Kenyans turned on the screw to pick their first victory in the Tokyo Games.

After failing to make it to the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals, Kenya recovered to hit hosts Japan in the 21-7 classification matches at the Tokyo Stadium on Tuesday.

