Battered Kenya 7s beat Japan in Tokyo Olympics classification match

After failing to make it to the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals, Kenya recovered to hit hosts Japan in the 21-7 classification matches at the Tokyo Stadium on Tuesday.

Shujaa, who had earlier on lost 12-5 to Ireland to blow a glorious chance of sneaking into the quarters as one of the two best third-place teams, scored their tries through Alvin "Buffa" Otieno, Jeffrey Oluoch and skipper Andrew Amonde.

Reactions after Shujaa's loss to Ireland in Tokyo- video

Japan had taken a early 7-0 lead in the match, before the winless Kenyans turned on the screw to pick their first victory in the Tokyo Games.

Shujaa needed a huge win against Ireland having lost their first two matches against USA and South Africa on Monday. However, it was not to be as they failed to secure the win in an underwhelming performance at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Innocent Simiyu's charges finished last in pool C on three points with South Africa, USA and Ireland occupying the top three positions.

Japan's Ryota Kano wins the ball in the men's placing 9-12 rugby sevens match between Kenya and Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.







Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

Australia and Canada advanced to the quarter-finals as the two best third-placed finishers.

Defending champions Fiji swept past Britain in a re-run of the 2016 Olympic final to set up a Cup quarter-final showdown with Australia.

Fellow sevens powerhouses New Zealand and South Africa, bronze medallists in Rio, both came through unbeaten.

The three other quarter-finals see New Zealand take on Canada, Britain play the United States and South Africa against Argentina.

Quarterfinals

New Zealand v Canada

Great Britain v USA

South Africa v Argentina