Disappointing Shujaa fall to Ireland, miss out on quarters

What you need to know:

  • Shujaa needed a huge win having lost their first two matches against USA and South Africa on Monday. However, it was not to be as they failed to secure the win in an underwhelming performance at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.
  • They will now drop to the classification matches.

In Tokyo

