Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 10

Tokyo's Family Mart

Food served at Tokyo's Family Mart.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • However, there is no curfew, but many shops and restaurants are operating at reduced hours. At our residence in Ginza area, we are having to make do with purchasing ready-made food at Family Mart, a convenience store.
  • You pick the food and they warm it for you in a microwave and off you go to consume it in the safety of your hotel room.

Don’t be fooled! Yen’s stronger than Shilling 

