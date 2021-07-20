Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 10

Don’t be fooled! Yen’s stronger than Shilling

*****

The Kenyan Shilling gives one the false illusion that it’s at par with the Japanese Yen. Because one Japanese Yen translates to one Kenyan Shilling.

But this makes it easier when shopping, because the prices, in Japanese Yen, reflect what one would spend to purchase items back home.

The Japanese Yen. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

A plate of rice and beef, for instance, goes for about 450 Japanese Yen here, which is more or less what you will pay for to get a similar serving in Kenya. And, yes, a can of beer is about 250 Yen (Sh250)!

Facial recognition technology launched

*****

Trust Japanese technology! Japan’s Narita and Haneda airports have started using facial recognition technology that allows international travelers to check in baggage and go through security checks without showing their passports or flight tickets.

The “Face Express” system provides a “touchless experience” and will come in handy in the fight against Covid-19.

In the “Face Express” system, special cameras automatically verify a passenger’s identity, allowing them to pass through, the Japan Times quoted a statement by Narita International Airport Corporation as saying.

Takeaway food’s norm in Covid-19 crisis

*****

Tokyo is under a state of emergency to help fight the spread of the coronavirus throughout the Olympic period.

Food served at Tokyo's Family Mart. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

However, there is no curfew, but many shops and restaurants are operating at reduced hours. At our residence in Ginza area, we are having to make do with purchasing ready-made food at Family Mart, a convenience store.