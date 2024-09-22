Stones scores deep in injury time as Man City draw with Arsenal

Manchester

John Stones scored deep in injury time as Manchester City salvaged a 2-2 draw with 10-man Arsenal on Sunday to remain top of the Premier League table after a rip-roaring battle against their bitter title rivals.

The draw in what was more of a slugfest than a chess match left Pep Guardiola's men with 13 points after five matches, while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who played the entire second half with 10 men following Leandro Trossard's red card, are fourth with 11.

Arsenal looked poised for their first win at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 before substitute Stones prodded in from close range in the 98th minute -- with their 28th shot of the second half. It was the joint highest ever shots by a side on record (from 2003-04) in a single half in the Premier League.

"I think over the years, we've learned as a team to stick together, no matter who's playing, and to always be ready," Stones said.

"I know the manager emphasises that. I'm sure you've heard before... I tried to go on there, get in the right areas, and it fell for me luckily. And you know, I'm really pleased to score a goal like that."

Erling Haaland had put City ahead in the ninth minute when Savinho threaded a beautiful through ball that the big Norwegian sprinted onto then slotted past David Raya. It was Haaland's 10th league goal of the season and 100th for the club across all competitions, and he celebrated by grabbing a City scarf and waving it aloft.

The joy was short-lived. Ricardo Calafiori cancelled out Haaland's goal with his first for Arsenal, a screamer from about 20 metres out in the 22nd minute. Arsenal had caught City unprepared with a free kick in the lead-up, leaving Guardiola furiously karate kicking his chair.

Gabriel then put the visitors ahead in first-half injury time when he darted in to leap high and head home Bukayo Saka's corner.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men when Trossard was shown a second yellow and sent off just before halftime for kicking the ball away and delaying the restart.

Arsenal's Declan Rice was sent off for the same reason three weeks ago, and it proved costly as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Brighton, the first points the team dropped this season.

The Gunners were parked in their own half after the break, allowing City to pepper them with shots and until the 98th minute, it worked.

They thwarted numerous near-misses, including a leaping header by Haaland that keeper Raya scooped away. Bernardo Silva was there for the rebound, but fired it over the crossbar.

Raya made an outstanding save minutes before the final whistle, diving to push away a great effort by Josko Gvardiol.