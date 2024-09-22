FKF-PL: Ulinzi, Shabana draw in four-goal thriller

Shabana’s coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has tipped the team to perform well in this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), should they continue with their impressive displays.

On Sunday, the ‘Glamour Boys’ dropped two crucial points when they conceded in the fifth minute of added time to draw 2-2 with former champions Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

At the same time, Kariobangi Sharks hammered Murang’a Seal 3-0 at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi, while 13-time champions Tusker were held to a 2-2 draw by Kakamega Homeboyz at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Shabana were headed to a first-ever win over Ulinzi since their return to the top-flight league in 2023 before Paul Wafula struck the equaliser for the soldiers at death.

In the match attended by hundreds of Shabana supporters donning the team’s famous red and white colours, Staphod Odhiambo fired the hosts ahead with a fifth-minute tap in, but the visitors turned the tables through forward Mathew Tegesi’s headers in either half of the enthralling encounter.

Shabana lost 4-0 and 1-0 to Ulinzi in the first and second leg respectively last season. The Kisii-based side were promoted to the top-flight league last season after a 17 year hiatus.

“I’m waiting for us to gel, the two games we have played well, and even the players we signed have been good. If we continue like this then I think we will be a force to reckon with. I don’t want to say that we will win the league, but every game is a final for us,” said Omollo, who also heaped praise on Tegesi.

The forward said he expected to shine in the match and that his target is to score at least 18 goals this season. “I was certain of scoring in today’s game (against Ulinzi). I hope to score more because I want to be the top scorer. I want to score between 18 to 20 goals,” said the striker.

Shabana battled to a 1-1 draw with hosts Bidco United in their opening match of the campaign. Last season, Shabana flirted with relegation for the better part of the campaign before finishing 14th with 38 points on the log. Ulinzi also have yet to register a win this season as they lost by a solitary goal to Seal.

Ulinzi’s coach Dunstan Nyaundo also heaped praise on Shabana, saying his young squad will be strong with time. “Compared to my team I have several young players who are just coming into the league from lower divisions. I know with time, we will have a good team, the only good thing I am happy about is that we can create chances,” said Nyaundo. At Dandora Stadium, Ally Salum, Keith Imbali and Andreas Odhiambo scored a goal apiece to guide Sharks to a big win over Murang’a. After battling to a barren draw with KCB in their opening match of the season, Sharks defeated visitors Tusker 3-2. Ryan Ogam netted a brace for Tusker as Homeboyz salvaged a point through Hillary Otieno and Ugandan Pius Wangi.

Tusker defeated Sofapaka by a solitary goal in their opening match of the season, while Homeboyz lost 3-0 to newcomers Mara Sugar before drawing 0-0 with Mathare United.

Sunday's matches

Kariobangi Shars 3 Murang’a Seal 0

Tusker 2 Kakamega Homeboyz 2