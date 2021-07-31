Thompson-Herah stuns Fraser-Pryce to win women's Olympic 100m

Tokyo

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her Olympic 100m crown on Saturday, storming to victory with the second fastest time in history.

Thompson-Herah raced over the line at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium in 10.61sec, with two-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking silver in 10.74 and Shericka Jackson bronze in 10.76.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates after winning the women's 100m final and setting a new Olympic Record during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Photo credit: Odd Andersen | AFP

Thompson-Herah's Olympic record winning mark matched the second-fastest time in history of 10.61 set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Only Griffith-Joyner, the 1988 Olympic champion who remains the world record holder with a best 10.49, has ever run faster.

The pre-race hype had focused on Fraser-Pryce, who until Saturday had been the fastest woman in the world over the distance this year.

The 34-year-old had been bidding to become the oldest sprinter to ever win an Olympic 100m title, and the first woman to win three individual track and field golds.

But in sultry conditions at an empty Olympic Stadium, it was 2016 Rio gold medallist Thompson who seized the moment.

"I am really excited to come back and retain my title. My chest hurts, I am so happy," Thompson-Herah said.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates after winning the women's 100m final and setting a new Olympic Record during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Photo credit: Odd Andersen | AFP

Before the race, the stadium was plunged into darkness as the finalists were introduced under a spotlight bearing down on the starting area.

Thompson-Herah looked stony-faced as she focused on the challenge ahead in the lane next to Fraser-Pryce.

Fraser-Pryce got out of the blocks smoothly but once Thompson-Herah hit her stride there was only going to be one winner.

Winner Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (centre) poses with second-placed Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (left) and third-placed Jamaica's Shericka Jackson after the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

She drew level with Fraser-Pryce after around 60 metres and pulled clear, pointing and gesticulating in delight at the electronic board displaying her winning time as she crossed the line.