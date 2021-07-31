Thompson-Herah stuns Fraser-Pryce to win women's Olympic 100m

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates after winning the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thompson-Herah led a Jamaican clean sweep of the medals, with two-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking silver in 10.74 and Shericka Jackson bronze in 10.76.

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.