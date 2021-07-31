Wait for 800m gold continues as Mary Moraa bows out of Tokyo

Kenya's Mary Moraa (left) lies flat on the track after finishing third in the women's 800m semi-final Heat 1

Kenya's Mary Moraa (left) lies flat on the track after finishing third in the women's 800m semi-final Heat 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Peruran | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the race won by Jamaican Natoya Goule in 1:59.57, Moraa came third in 2:00.47 after digging deep to sprint past American Ajee Wilson (2:00.79) in the home straight
  • Jemma Reekie of Great Britain was second in 1:59.77 to automatically qualify for the Tuesday final alongside race winner Goule
  • The top two athletes in each of the three semi-finals automatically qualify for the final alongside two athletes with the fastest times

Kenya's hope to reclaim the women's 800 metres gold was on Saturday dashed after the country's sole representative in the semi-finals failed to make it to the final.

