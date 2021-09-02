Tsitsipas rolls after another long US Open toilet break

 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece

 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts against Adrian Mannarino of France during his Men's Singles second round match on Day Three of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Matthew Stockman | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 23-year-old Greek third seed was booed after taking more than eight minutes between the third and fourth sets but dominated after his extended toilet trip to flush Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0
  • Tsitsipas, who matched his deepest US Open run, has been ridiculed by Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev for extended bathroom breaks seen as gamesmanship
  • Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced by walkover while Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev breezed into the third round over Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-2


New York

