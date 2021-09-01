Osaka advances by walkover at rain-hit US Open

Naomi Osaka

Japan's Naomi Osaka speaks during a interview ahead of the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament at the Billie Jean King Natinal Tennis Center in Queens, New York on August 27, 2021.


What you need to know:

  • The Japanese third seed, seeking her fifth Grand Slam title and third US Open crown in four years, moved on when 20-year-old Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic withdrew for an undisclosed medical reason
  • Osaka, 23, is trying to become the first back-to-back US Open winner since Serena Williams, absent with a torn hamstring, captured her third in a row in 2014
  • The remnants of Hurricane Ida, which slammed into the US Gulf Coast at the weekend, drenched the grounds to postpone outside court matches

