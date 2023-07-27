Top seeds Kenya demolish Botswana in Davis Cup Africa

Top seeds Kenya on Thursday bounced back to winning ways at the Davis Cup Africa Group IV in ruthless fashion after blanking Botswana 3-0 in Pool “A” in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kael Shalin Shah,18, won the first singles match 6-1, 6-0 against Esi Molefe,17, in 43 minutes on the Ecology Tennis Club Clay Courts.

Most of Kael’s points came from the serves as he registered 100 percent in the service games won against his opponent’s 14 percent.

Ismael Changawa, 27, saw off Mark Nawa,17, 6-0, 6-1 in just 38 minutes.

Changawa did not double-fault, but benefitted from nine double faults from Nawa.

In doubles, coach George Oyoo decided to replace Changawa with Keean Shah, while maintaining Ibrahim Kibet.

Changawa and Kibet partnered in doubles against Ghana which they surrendered 7-5, 6-4 at the hands of Abraham Asaba/Isaac Nortey on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Kibet and Keean swept aside Oabona Koobatile/Batsomi Marobela 6-2, 6-0. The Kenyans chalked up four aces in the second set.

“We recovered from the first day loss by beating Botswana which was important for qualification. We face Cameroon in our last match. We have to play well to win it as this will get us closer to qualification play-off. We are aiming for a win against Cameroon,” said Oyoo.

Kenya came into their second pool phase match nursing a 2-1 loss against third-seeded Ghana.

Kael and Changawa played singles on Wednesday where the former lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 against Isaac Nortey,26, as Changawa triumphed 7-5, 6-4 over Abraham Asaba, 26.

“We had a good chance in the first singles against Ghana, but we didn't convert. Changawa pulled a good match to level the score, but then in doubles again we didn't convert the chances we got,” assessed Oyoo, whose side must defeat Cameroon to finish in the promotional play-offs bracket.