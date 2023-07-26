Kenya fall to Ghana in Davis Cup opener

Top seeds Kenya Wednesday suffered an early blow in their bid to return to Davis Cup Africa Group III next year after losing against third-seeded Ghana 2-1 in their opening Group IV Pool "A" match at the Ecology Tennis Club in Kigali, Rwanda.

Coach George Oyoo’s side, which will also meet Cameroon and Botswana in the pool, fielded Kael Shalin Shah in the first singles match and 18-year-old Denison University student fell 6-3,3-6,6-4 at the hands of Isaac Nortey, 26.

Kael was pegged back by three double faults and not-so-good reception in the first set in which he led twice before going behind 4-3.

He put up a spirited fight in the second set, winning it after getting a lot of points from both service and returns. He was successful in two of the four breakpoints in this set.

Kael had no answers to some powerful serves from Nortey who managed four aces in the third set and six in total.

Ismael Changawa, 27, revived Kenya's hopes after come from behind in both sets to 7-5, 6-4 win against Abraham Asaba, 26 in the second singles.

Changawa double-faulted once in the match against Asaba's nine doublefaults.

Changawa teamed up with Australia-based Ibrahim Kibet in doubles where Kenya lost grip after leading in the first set 2-0 and never found the way back into the match.

Pool “B” comprises Rwanda, Mozambique, Nigeria and Angola. Kenya are the top seeds having been relegated from Africa Group III in 2022.