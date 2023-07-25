Kenya play Ghana in Davis Cup opener

Top seeds Kenya will Wednesday launch their campaign against Ghana in Pool “A” at 11am Kenyan time in the Davis Cup Africa Group IV.

The four-day event that involves eight nations will be held at Ecology Tennis Club in Rwanda.

Kenya will be represented by the US-based duo of Kael Shah and Keean Shah, Ibrahim Kibet (Australia) and Kenyan-based Ismael Changawa and Derick Ominde in the annual tournament.

Kenya will also face tricky sides Cameroon and Botswana at the pool stage. The winners and runners-up will gain promotion to Africa Group III.

“To me, our pool is just okay as two teams from the group will qualify for the play-offs. We had good preparations. We are ready to play,” the team’s coach George Oyoo said after the draw was done.

Kenya and Ghana last met during the 2021 Africa Group III in Egypt where Changawa and Kibet guided the team past the West Africans after they won their singles against Samuel Antwi and Benjamin Palm in the first round, respectively.