Top seed Barty storms Australian Open final 

Australia's Ashleigh Barty

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after beating Madison Keys of the US in their women's singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27, 2022.

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The world number one overwhelmed the 51st-ranked American 6-1, 6-3 in just 62 minutes to set up showdown against either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or American 27th seed Danielle Collins
  • Barty is the first Australian woman into the decider of her home Grand Slam since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is aiming to become the first winner since Chris O'Neil two years earlier
  • Barty paid tribute to Keys, a former top-10 player who is on the rise again after difficult couple of years

Melbourne

