Tennis star Okutoyi wants glory in W15 Nairobi tourneys

Wimbledon doubles junior champion Angella Okutoyi has set her eyes on winning the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women's World Tennis Tour (W15 Nairobi) events slated for November 13-28 at the Karen Country Club.

Okutoyi, 18, revealed those targets as Rentworks East Africa Limited Business Development Manager Moraa Nyamache announced sponsorship worth Sh1 million for the tournament.

The Kenyan tennis star practiced on the Karen Country Club clay courts for the first time and even played an exhibition match against Kenya's Davis Cup player Kevin Cheruiyot. She has been training at Nairobi Club.

“I’m ready for the challenge. My expectations are to do well. I’m going to try my best and win these two tournaments. I really want to collect a lot of points from them because I know they will help me improve my ranking,” said Okutoyi.

She asked Kenyan fans to turn up in big numbers to support the local players in action. Mary Wachira, Katarina Karanja, Cynthia Wanjala, Claire Muthoni and Roselida Asumwa will also be in action.

Okutoyi, the 2018 Kenya Open champion, is in the main draw because of her Top 100 ITF junior ranking.

She is currently ranked 62nd although her career-high is 49. Her compatriots will start in the qualifying draw on November 13.

Patrick Kamuhia, the chair umpire in the tournament. disclosed that the singles winner will pocket Sh286,426.

“The winner will also get 10 Women's Tennis Association (WTA) points,” said the renowned international chair umpire.

Karen Country Club General Manager Robert Onyango noted that the club was honoured and privileged to host the W15 tournaments.

“This is a clear demonstration that we support women tennis,” he added that the journey to hosting the two events started with Okutoyi and her twin sister Asumwa being awarded three-year memberships to the No.1 ranking country club in East and Central Africa in July this year.

“Okutoyi has been influential in bringing these tournaments to Nairobi. We look forward to the tournaments being a success,” said Onyango.

Incoming Tennis Captain at Karen Country Club Christina de la Rey was also hopeful there will be some exciting action at the tournaments.

Tennis Kenya chairman James Kenani said the tournaments will present a good opportunity for Kenya’s golden girl to shine at home after almost a year.

Okutoyi will head to the USA in January 2023 to pursue tennis and academics at Auburn University on a full scholarship.

Kenani also challenged male tennis players in the country to work hard to bring the Men's World Tennis Tour to Nairobi.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary general Francis Mutuku reiterated that the W15 Nairobi presents a big chance for Okutoyi.