Kenya’s Karan wins Africa rally title with two rounds to spare

Kenyan driver Karan Patel has easily won the Africa rally title with two more events to go without "breaking a sweat" and earnestly desires to be challenged in the home event, the Equator Rally, if it will be held and attract the top competition he seriously yawns for yet lacking in this year's continental edition.

He leads the championship with 105 points with two more rounds to go, Rwanda and Kenya with a maximum 70 points of which his nearest competitors _Jas Mangat (28 points) and Hamza Anwar (24points) cannot match even if he opted not to compete.

Over the weekend, Patel, co-driver by Tauseef Khan won the Burundi round of the Africa championship easily and by far in a Skoda Fabia in 1 hour 44minutes 45 seconds, a whole four minutes ahead of locals Valery Bukera and Mohamed Yunus,in a Subaru Impreza.

Prime Uwikunda and Charly Musafiri, rounded out the podium. But this expected result was just another weekend engagement for Patel who is looking forward into the future and his purpose in motorsport.

Like everybody else, with a commitment to motorsport Patel prays the Kenya Equator Rally will be held at scheduled between November 30 and December 1 to have a real test of competition with improved participation of top local competitors otherwise Rwanba (October 18-20) is a mere formality for him but a fixture he is committed to because of his KCB Bank sponsorship, his local Rwandese fans and obligation to keep the Africa championship going.

The series, like the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) has had a rough tide for the last two years due to dwindling number of competitors with Ivory Coast opting not to host and Tanzania cancelling the Arusha based rally due to financial constraints.