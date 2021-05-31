Osaka French Open crisis nears breaking point in tennis power struggle

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their women's singles first round tennis match on Day 1 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Osaka's sister, Mari, wrote on Reddit: "Naomi mentioned to me before the tournament that a family member had come up to her and remarked that she's bad on clay.
  • "At every press conference she's told she has a bad record on clay.

Paris

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Sergio Aguero joins Barcelona

  2. Copa America 2021 moved to Brazil

  3. Prisons cage defending champs Ulinzi in netball league opener

  4. Cazoo Epsom Derby gathering steam for Saturday

  5. 10-man Gor Mahia hit Wazito in Utalii thriller

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.