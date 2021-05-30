Why Naomi Osaka faces French Open expulsion

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their women's singles first round tennis match on Day 1 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • World number two Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam title winner and sport's highest-earning female athlete, was fined $15,000 on Sunday for refusing to hold a press conference after her opening win against Patricia Maria Tig.

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.