Okutoyi bites the dust in South Africa tourney

Angela Okutoyi

Angela Okutoyi in action during a previous tournament in Ruiru, Kenya.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • A day after earning a hard-fought 2-1 first round win over South Africa's Suzanie Pretorius on the first day of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament, Okutoyi had no answers to highly-ranked Russian Yaroslava Bartashevich.
  • Okutoyi (160 in the ITF Junior Ranking) surrendered against 56th-placed Bartashevich in straight sets of 6-2, 6-1 in the second round.

Kenya's Angela Okutoyi was on Tuesday knocked out of the race for J2 Stellenbosch title in Coetzenburg Stadium in South Africa.

