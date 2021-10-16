Kenyan girls retain ITF/CAT junior title in Uganda

Tennis

Kenya girls' team captain Veronica Osogo (behind the flag) with Nancy Kawira, Stacy Ahoya and Amani Gikunda lift the winners’ trophy at the ITF/CAT East African 12 & Under Teams' competition at Lugogo Tennis Club in Kampala, Uganda on October 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The trio of Nancy Kawira, Seline Ahoya and Amani Gikunda also advanced to the 2021 Africa 12 & Under championships slated for December this year at a venue yet-to-be announced. 
  • On the last day of competition at Lugogo Tennis Club, Kawira earned a walkover after her Tanzanian opponent Silvery Alisi withdrew on medical grounds, while Ahoya easily saw off Faith Njamukuya 6-0, 6-0.

Triumphant Kenya junior tennis team returns home on Sunday from Uganda where the girls retained title at the ITF/CAT East African 12 & Under Teams' competition in Kampala on Friday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.