French Open chiefs defend Osaka treatment

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their women's singles first round tennis match on Day 1 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "I think we really cared for her. We really tried to engage. We were pragmatic in the way we handled the progressive approach to sanctions," said French Tennis Federation director-general Amelie Oudea-Castera as the tournament closed on Sunday.
  • "We were very much aligned with all the Slams to make sure this was not a Roland Garros position. We took care of her since she withdrew from the tournament.

Paris

