'Life goes on, it's just tennis,' says Nadal after French Open reign ends

Spain's Rafael Nadal leaves the court after the men's singles semi-final tennis match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Day 13 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 11, 2021.
 


Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nadal said he plans to be back in 2022 although admitting that time is not on his side if he wants to re-establish his Paris dominance.

Paris, France

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.