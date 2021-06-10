Pavlyuchenkova reaches first Grand Slam final at French Open

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova celebrates after winning against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova celebrates after winning against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles third round tennis match on Day Six of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 4, 2021.


Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 29-year-old Russian defeated world number 85 Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 and will face Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari or Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for the title on Saturday
  • Pavlyuchenkova rolled that momentum over into the second set, breaking in a lengthy second game to lead 2-0
  • Pavlyuchenkova was not going to be denied, as another break left her serving for the match, with victory assured when Zidansek fired wide



Paris

