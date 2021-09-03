Djokovic wins at US Open, moves five matches from Slam

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands during his Men's Singles second round match on Day Four of the 2021 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2021 in New York City.

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 34-year-old Serbian cruised past 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to book a third-round date with 2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan
  • Djokovic, chasing the first men's singles calendar Slam since Rod Laver in 1969, said the mental challenge was tougher than the physical one at this stage
  • Nishikori made himself an obstacle in Djokovic's path to history by outlasting American Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 2-6, 6-3, avenging a loss in last month's Washington semi-finals

New York

